Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $2.04. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

