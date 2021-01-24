Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report sales of $28.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $108.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $216.15 million, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 733,099 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after acquiring an additional 545,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

