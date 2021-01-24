Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce sales of $31.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $32.81 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR remained flat at $$7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 60,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $223,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

