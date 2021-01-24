Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 62,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.