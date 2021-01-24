Analysts Anticipate Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $0.30. Vistra reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 3,934,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,809. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vistra by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Vistra by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.