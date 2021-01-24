Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.12 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $82.82. 364,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,583. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,074.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,918 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $7,569,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 56.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Semtech by 57.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Semtech by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

