Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LINC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.