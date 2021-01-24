Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report sales of $117.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $119.70 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $124.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $502.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

