Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Geron posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GERN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Geron by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Geron by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $537.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.