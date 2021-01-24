Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.50 EPS

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.59. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.32 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

