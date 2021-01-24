Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.50 EPS

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.59. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.32 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.