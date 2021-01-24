Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.19) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 287,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,081. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

