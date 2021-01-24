Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

