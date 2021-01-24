Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth $108,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

