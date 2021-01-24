American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.13.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.