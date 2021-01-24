American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $30.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.28 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

