Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 969.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 113,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

