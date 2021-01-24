AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

