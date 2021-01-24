Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

