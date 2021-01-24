Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 220.6% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.