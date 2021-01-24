Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $165.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

