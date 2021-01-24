Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.38 ($60.44).

ALO stock opened at €47.62 ($56.02) on Friday. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.96.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

