Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.38 ($60.44).

Shares of ALO opened at €47.62 ($56.02) on Wednesday. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.96.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

