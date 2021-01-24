Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Alstom stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

