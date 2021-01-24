Alphacat Achieves Market Cap of $680,864.62 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $680,864.62 and $125,851.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039361 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

