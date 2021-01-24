Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 15.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,624.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.