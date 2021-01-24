Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.50.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,628.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

