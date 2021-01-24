Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,628.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.50.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

