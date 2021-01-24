AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $32.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.03. 288,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

