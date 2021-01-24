Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $137.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 995,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $112.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

