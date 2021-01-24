Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLK. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Allakos stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $132.33. 285,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,548. Allakos has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

