Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.78.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

