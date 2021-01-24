Alias (ALIAS) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 67.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Alias has traded 71.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alias coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a market cap of $379,723.71 and $168.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00117565 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011061 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Alias

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

