Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post $485.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the lowest is $473.15 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $439.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

AQN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 544,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,247. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.