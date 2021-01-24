Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 68.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 339.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Albany International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

