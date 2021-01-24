Alan Dale Purchases 19 Shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £123.69 ($161.60).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint plc (PAY.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £130.20 ($170.11).

LON:PAY opened at GBX 651 ($8.51) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,052.48 ($13.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 596.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s payout ratio is presently 50.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint plc (PAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.