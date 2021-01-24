Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.