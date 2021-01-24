AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $16.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $85,460,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $28,277,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after buying an additional 1,007,243 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

