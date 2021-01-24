Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.47 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

