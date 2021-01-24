Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Receives GBX 510 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 510 ($6.66).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGK. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a research note on Thursday.

LON AGK opened at GBX 623.50 ($8.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83. Aggreko Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 813.40 ($10.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 630.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 497.19.

In other news, insider Ian Marchant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

