AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.