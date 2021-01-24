Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AEOXF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.50. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

