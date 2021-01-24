Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.