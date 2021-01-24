Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $32.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

