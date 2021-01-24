Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

