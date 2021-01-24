A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

