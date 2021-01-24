$91.54 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce sales of $91.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. BlackLine reported sales of $80.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $346.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $348.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. 293,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 0.95.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.