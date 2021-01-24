8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.