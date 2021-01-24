$84.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $84.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.96 million to $86.90 million. Inseego reported sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $312.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Inseego has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock worth $64,310,199. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after buying an additional 1,282,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

