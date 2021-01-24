$80.00 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce $80.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $95.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Several analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

ANAB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 214,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,587. The firm has a market cap of $698.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

