$788.27 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report $788.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.00 million and the lowest is $759.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $744.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.42 million.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 325,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC opened at $140.07 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

